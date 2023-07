Corporate Deal

HF Capital LLC and the Herbert Hunt family has agreed to make a $75 million investment in Westrock Coffee Co. Westrock Coffee, which is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partners Nelson Fitts, Gregory Pessin and Brandon Price. Counsel information for HF Capital or the Hunt family was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 03, 2023, 11:12 AM

