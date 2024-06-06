Corporate Deal

Intel Corporation and Apollo Global Management announced a definitive agreement under which Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to Intel’s Fab 34. Intel, based in Santa Clara, California, sought counsel from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Eversheds Sutherland. New York-based Apollo was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included partners Gregory Ezring, Ross Fieldston and Ravi Purohit. Latham & Watkins guided Apollo's co-investors.

Investment Firms

June 06, 2024, 4:50 PM

