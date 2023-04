Corporate Deal

Mitsui & Co., through its U.S. based subsidiary, announced that it has completed its acquisition of an unconventional gas asset in Texas from Silver Hill Eagle Ford E&P. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tokyo-based Mitsui was represented by a Sidley Austin team that included partner Katy Lukaszewski. Silver Hill, which is based in Dallas, was advised by Sherman & Sterling.

April 21, 2023, 8:49 AM

