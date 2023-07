Corporate Deal

Alexion, AstraZeneca's rare disease unit, has agreed to acquire a gene therapy programs license agreement from Pfizer for a total consideration of up to $1 billion, plus tiered royalties on sales. The transaction, announced July 28, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Alexion was advised by a Covington & Burling team including partners Mike Riella and Patrick Manchester. Counsel information for Pfizer was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 31, 2023, 7:55 AM

nature of claim: /