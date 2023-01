Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins counseled the underwriters in connection with a debt offering valued at $525 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 9 by Switzerland-based Transocean Ltd.'s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Transocean Titan Financing Ltd. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Mike Telle and David Stone. The notes come due 2028.

Energy

January 16, 2023, 11:18 AM