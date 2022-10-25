Corporate Deal

Health care-focused private equity firm SIGNET Healthcare Partners announced that it has placed a growth capital investment in drug substance manufacturing facility operator LAXAI Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based SIGNET Healthcare was advised by Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton and JSA Advocates & Solicitors. LAXAI Inc., which is based in Telangana, India, was represented by Richards, Layton & Finger and a Tempus Law Associates team.

