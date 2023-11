Corporate Deal

eBay Inc. has agreed to sell 50% of its shares in Adevinta to Permira Advisers and Blackstone for an $2.2 billion. As part of the transaction, eBay would exchange the remaining shares for an equity stake of approximately 20% in the newly privatized company. eBay, based in San Jose, California, was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS. Permira and Blackstone were advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

