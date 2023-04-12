Corporate Deal

Emerson has agreed to acquire National Instruments Corp., doing business as NI, an automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software provider, for an equity value of $8.2 billion. The transaction, announced April 11, is expected to close in the first half of Emerson's fiscal 2024. St. Louis-based Emerson was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Cheryl Chan and Phillip R. Mills. NI, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Adam O. Emmerich, Sabastian V. Niles and Elina Tetelbaum.

April 12, 2023, 11:17 AM

