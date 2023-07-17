Corporate Deal

The private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, together with co-investors General Atlantic FT BV, KIRKBI Invest A/S, Glitrafjord AS and certain other investors have announced an agreement to acquire game-based learning platform Kahoot! ASA in a a voluntary all cash offer valued at an aggregate 17.2 billion Norwegian krone ($1.7 billion). The transaction, announced July 14, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. New York-based Goldman Sachs was counseled by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Renata B. Hesse and Juan Rodriguez. Kangaroo BidCo AS, the Norway-based LLC created by Goldman Sachs in connection with this transaction, was represented by Linklaters; White & Case; and Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS. Kahoot!, which is based in Oslo, Norway, was represented by an Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS team. KIRKBI was guided by Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; and Macfarlanes LLP.

Education

July 17, 2023

