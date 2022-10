Corporate Deal

Brown-Forman Corp. has agreed to acquire the Diplomatico Rum brand and related assets from Destillers United Group SLX. The transaction, announced Oct. 6, is expected to close within 90 days. Financial terms were not disclosed. Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp. is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Kristen Poole. Counsel information for Destillers United was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 07, 2022