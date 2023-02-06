Corporate Deal

ABP Acquisition LLC has agreed to acquire retirement homes operator AlerisLife Inc. for approximately $44 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 3, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. New York-based ABP is advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team includes partner Faiz Ahmad. AlerisLife, which is based in Newton, Massachusetts, is represented by a Ropes & Gray team including partners Zachary Blume and Suni Sreepada.

Health Care

February 06, 2023, 8:16 AM