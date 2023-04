Corporate Deal

Standard Real Estate Investments announced a new investment venture with funds managed by GCM Grosvenor. Los Angeles-based Standard Real Estate was counseled by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team that included partners David Hong, Guy Inbar, Alexander Ryan and Carly Saviano. Counsel information was not immediately available for Chicago-based GCM Grosvenor.

April 20, 2023, 10:59 AM

