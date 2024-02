Corporate Deal

UKG Inc., a people operations technology company, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $8.83 billion. The Simpson Thacher team included partners William Brentani, Hui Lin, Heidi Mayon, Jonathan Pall, Benjamin Persina and Brian Steinhardt.

Technology

February 12, 2024, 9:31 AM

