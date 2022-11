Corporate Deal

Investment firm Brighton Park Capital Management announced that it has secured $1.8 billion after closing its funding round for Brighton Park Capital Fund II LP. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Brighton Park was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Marco V. Masotti and Lindsey L. Wiersma.

November 11, 2022, 10:05 AM