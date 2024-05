Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis counseled HGGC on sale of Specialist Risk Group (SRG), an insurance broker, to Warburg Pincus and Temasek Holdings. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Warburg Pincus was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. SRG's management was counseled by Eversheds Sutherland.

May 22, 2024, 9:50 AM

