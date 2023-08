Corporate Deal

Subway has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Roark Capital. Roark Capital was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partners Jeffrey D. Marell and Sarah Stasny. Subway, which is based in Milford, Connecticut, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team led by partners Frank Aquila and Melissa Sawyer.

August 24, 2023, 2:05 PM

