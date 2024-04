Corporate Deal

Trustmark National Bank has agreed to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, to the Marsh & McLennan Agency for $345 million in cash. Jackson, Mississippi-based Trustmark National was represented by a Covington & Burling team and Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes. Counsel information for Marsh & McLennan Agency, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Insurance

April 24, 2024, 1:10 PM

