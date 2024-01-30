Corporate Deal

SKK Holdings Ltd., a subsurface utility works provider, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Jan. 29 to raise approximately $11.25 million in an initial public offering. The company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Conyers Dill & Pearman and Troy Gould PC. The team includes Troy Gould partners David Ficksman and Joilene Wood. The underwriters, led by Bancroft Capital, are represented by Taft Stettinius & Hollister partners Alan Gilbert and Mitchell Goldsmith.

Construction & Engineering

January 30, 2024, 11:20 AM

