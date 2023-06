Corporate Deal

Saint-Gobain has agreed to purchase Building Products of Canada Corp., a privately-owned manufacturer of residential roofing shingles and wood fiber insulation panels in Canada, for 1.3 Canadian billion ($990 million). Courbevoie, France-based Saint-Gobain was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Charles Allen and James Langston. Building Products, which is based in Quebec, was represented by McCarthy Tetrault.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 13, 2023, 11:34 AM

