Corporate Deal

Media platform EverPass Media announced it has acquired performance marketing platform UPshow. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based EverPass was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by New York partners Frank Saviano and Matthew Villar. Counsel information for UPshow, which is based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 08, 2024, 2:42 PM