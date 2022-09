Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Comvest Partners announced that it has secured $252 million after announcing the close of its debut fund, Comvest Special Opportunities Fund LP and the launch of a structured capital investment platform, Comvest Special Opportunities. West Palm Beach, Florida-based Comvest Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partner Nicholas DiCrescenzo.

Investment Firms

September 15, 2022, 9:15 AM