Corporate Deal

Sky Peak Capital announced that it has acquired precision machine company Hicks Machine Inc. in a deal guided by BakerHostetler. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Sky Peak Capital was advised by a BakerHostetler team that included partners Michelle Hervey and Patrick Rose. Counsel information for Hicks Machine, which is based in Walpole, New Hampshire, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 25, 2022, 10:06 AM