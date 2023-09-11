Corporate Deal

Coaction Global Inc., a property and casualty specialty insurance provider, announced that it has secured $200 million in capital funding to support its continued growth transformation. The funding round was led by TowerBrook Capital Partners LP and Further Global Capital Management. Morristown, New Jersey-based Coaction Global was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Brien Wassner and Eric Wolf. Counsel information for TowerBrook Capital, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Property & Casualty

September 11, 2023, 10:23 AM

nature of claim: /