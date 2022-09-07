Corporate Deal

Brown-Forman Corp. announced that it has agreed to acquire Mediterranean distilled gin brand, Gin Mare, from Vantguard and MG Destilerias. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Sept. 6, is expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2022. Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp. is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Federico Fruhbeck, Kristen Poole and David Wilf. Counsel information for Vantguard and MG Destilerias, based in Spain, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 07, 2022, 9:55 AM