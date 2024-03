Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller has advised perfume retailer and CVC Capital Partners-backed Douglas AG in connection with its 890 million euro ($967 million) initial public offering on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Hengeler Mueller team included partners Dirk Busch, Reinhold Ernst, Christian Hoefs, Oliver Rieckers and Nikolaus Vieten. The underwriters are led by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group.

March 22, 2024, 11:55 AM

