Corporate Deal

General Mills has agreed to sell its North American yogurt business to Lactalis and Sodiaal, two French dairy companies, in cash transactions valued at an aggregate of $2.1 billion. General Mills was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team that included partners Charlie Allen and Paul Shim. Counsel information was not available for Lactalis and Sodiaal.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 13, 2024, 10:58 AM