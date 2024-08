Corporate Deal

Financial services firm Wilshire Advisors has acquired consultancy firm XTP Implementation Services and has received a simultaneous reinvestment in the company from former XTP shareholders. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Monica, California-based Wilshire Advisors was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Lauren Colasacco and Philip Goj. XTP, which is based in Frankfurt, Germany, was represented by DLA Piper.

August 30, 2024, 9:39 AM