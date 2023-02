Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins represented the initial purchasers in connection the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at an aggregate $250 million. The issuance was announced Feb. 9 by Hamilton, Bermuda-based Nabors Industries Ltd., an energy production technology company. The Vinson & Elkins corporate team was led by partners Mike Telle and David Stone. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

February 15, 2023, 8:01 AM