Corporate Deal

American Tower Corp. was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Sullivan & Worcester in a debt offering valued at an aggregate 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion). Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher counseled the underwriters, Banco Santander and Morgan Stanley. The notes come due 2027.

Banking & Financial Services

May 10, 2023, 9:07 AM

nature of claim: /