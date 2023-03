Corporate Deal

Pernod Ricard USA has agreed to acquire a majority stake in peanut butter flavored American whiskey company Skrewball in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton and Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Pernod Ricard was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by M&A partners Paul Bird and Sue Meng. Skrewball Whiskey, which is based in New York, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 22, 2023, 8:58 AM

nature of claim: /