Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented private capital financing sources supporting the acquisition by London-based McIntyre Partners of offshore engineering firm Moreld from HitecVision. Financial details were not disclosed. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jon Cantor, Matt Einbinder, Clare Gaskell, Jonathan Lindabury, Brian Rosenzweig and Yash Rupal. Counsel information was not immediately available for Norway-based HitecVision.

Construction & Engineering

January 18, 2024, 12:53 PM

