Corporate Deal

Parabola, a complex data processes automation platform, has secured $24 million in a Series B funding round led by OpenView, with participation from existing investors, Matrix and Thrive Capital. San Francisco-based Parabola was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including partner Yoichiro 'Yokum' Taku. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 05, 2023, 6:21 AM

nature of claim: /