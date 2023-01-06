Corporate Deal

FIT Hon Teng Ltd. has agreed to acquire PRETTL SWH group, a sensor, connectivity and electrification developer and manufacturer, in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Taiwan-based FIT Hon Teng is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners Mehdi Ansari, Eric Kadel, Ching-Yang Lin, Juan Rodriguez and York Schnorbus. Counsel information for PRETTL SWH, based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Electric Vehicles

January 06, 2023, 10:53 AM