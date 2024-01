Corporate Deal

Province of Ontario was counseled by Shearman & Sterling in a bond offering valued at $3 billion. The Shearman team included partners Larry Crouch and Jason Lehner. Underwriters for the issuance were counseled by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partners Deanna Kirkpatrick and Michael Mollerus.

Government

January 22, 2024, 1:16 PM

