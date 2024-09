Corporate Deal

Steward Health Care has agreed to sell Wadley Regional Medical Center to CHRISTUS Health in a deal guided by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and McDermott Will & Emery. Financial terms were not disclosed. Steward Health was represented by McDermott Will and a Weil Gotshal team. Counsel information for CHRISTUS, which is based in Irving, Texas, was not immediately available.

Health Care

September 25, 2024, 11:52 AM