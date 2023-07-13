Corporate Deal

Exxon Mobil has agreed to acquire Denbury Inc., a developer of carbon capture, utilization and storage solutions, for $4.9 billion. The transaction, announced July 13, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Irving, Texas-based Exxon was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partners Shanu Bajaj, Louis Goldberg and Oliver Smith. Denbury, which is based in Plano, Texas, was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Steve Gill and Doug McWilliams .

Energy

July 13, 2023, 4:05 PM

