Corporate Deal

Medtronic announced its intention to separate its combined patient monitoring and respiratory interventions businesses in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The transaction, announced Oct. 24, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dublin-based Medtronic is advised by Baker McKenzie; Skadden Arps; and a Wachtell Lipton team led by partners Adam O. Emmerich and Viktor Sapezhnikov. The Skadden Arps team includes partners B. Chase Wink and Trevor Allen.

Health Care

October 24, 2022, 9:43 AM