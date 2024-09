Corporate Deal

TPG Rise Climate announced that it has acquired MIRATECH Corp. in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based TPG Rise was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by New York-based partners Katherine Krause and Anthony Vernace. MIRATECH, which is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was represented by Locke Lord and the Garden Law Firm team.

September 05, 2024, 10:07 AM