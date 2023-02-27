Corporate Deal

Focus Financial Partners Inc., a partnership of wealth management firms, has agreed to be taken private by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a $7 billion buyout. The transaction, announced Feb. 27, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. New York-based Focus Financial was represented by Vinson & Elkins. CD&R was advised by Debevoise & Plimpton and Kirkland & Ellis. Stone Point Capital, which will remain as a Focus Financial investor, was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Potter Anderson & Corroon counseled the special committee to the Focus Financial board of directors.

February 27, 2023, 12:34 PM