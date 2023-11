Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings has guided Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions in connection with the launch of its infrastructure fund, Brookfield Infrastructure Income Fund in the U.S. The fund has amassed more than $1.5 billion in total assets since its Feb. 2023 launch in Asia and Europe. New York-based Brookfield was advised by a Paul Hastings team led by partner Michael R. Rosella.

Investment Firms

November 10, 2023, 11:28 AM

