Corporate Deal

Plains All American Pipeline was counseled by Vinson & Elkins in a debt issuance worth $650 million. The notes come due 2034. Baker Botts counseled underwriters Citigroup Global Markets, MUFG Securities Americas, SMBC Nikko Securities America and Truist Securities. The Baker Botts team included partners Joshua Davidson and Doug Getten.

Transportation & Logistics

June 20, 2024, 3:24 PM

