Corporate Deal

Private homebuilder Smith Douglas Homes Corp. registered with the SEC on Jan. 10 for a $161 million initial public offering. The Woodstock, Georgia-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Marc Jaffe, Senet Bischoff and Benjamin Cohen.

Real Estate

January 12, 2024, 11:10 AM

