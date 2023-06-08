Corporate Deal

UKG Inc., a provider of HR and related solutions, has agreed to purchase payroll technology company Immedis in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The transaction, announced June 6, is expected to close within 60 days. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lowell, Massachusetts-based UKG was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Naveed Anwar, Atif Azher, William Brentani and Brian Steinhardt. Counsel information for Iselin, New Jersey-based Immedis was not immediately available.

