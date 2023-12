Corporate Deal

BP has agreed to acquire the 50.03 percent interest it does not already own in Lightsource bp, a solar and battery storage assets developer and operator, for an equity value of approximately 254 million pounds ($321 million). The transaction, announced Nov. 30, is expected to close in mid-2024. London-based BP was advised by Latham & Watkins partners Edward Barnett and Sam Newhouse. Counsel information for Lightsource was not immediately available.

December 01, 2023, 9:41 AM

