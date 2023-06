Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has counseled an investor consortium on its acquisition and development of Subway’s China business. Financial terms were not disclosed. The master franchise granted for the China market is the largest master franchise in Subway history. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Jeff Norman, Min Wang, Peng Yu and Vincent Zhou. Counsel information for Subway was not immediately available.

June 19, 2023, 11:40 AM

