Corporate Deal

Renesas Electronics Corp., a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Transphorm Inc., a provider of gallium nitride power semiconductors for $339 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 11, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Tokyo-based Renesas was advised by Covington & Burling and Goodwin Procter. Transphorm, which is based in Goleta, California, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Banking & Financial Services

January 12, 2024, 12:56 PM

