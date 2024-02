Corporate Deal

Carlyle has agreed to sell video games developer and publisher Jagex to CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII and Haveli Investments. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Dana Abdulkarim, David Higgins and Stuart Boyd. Counsel information for CVC Capital, based in Luxembourg, was not immediately available.

February 09, 2024

