Blackstone Group announced that it has sold the Arizona Biltmore resort to private equity real estate firm Henderson Park for $705 million in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Jones Day. Blackstone Group was represented by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Danielle Jackson and Erik Quarfordt. London-based Henderson Park was advised by Jones Day.

May 21, 2024, 11:50 AM

