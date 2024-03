Corporate Deal

TPG Operating Group II, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of TPG Inc., was counseled by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt offering worth $600 million. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Derek Dostal and Stephen A. Byeff. The notes come due 2034. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, were advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Banking & Financial Services

March 11, 2024, 2:48 PM

nature of claim: /