Corporate Deal

HARPS Global Pte. Ltd., a medical glove producer, announced its acquisition of Semperit AG Holding's medical business for 115 million euros ($122 million). The transaction, announced Dec. 21, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. HARPS Global was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Singapore-based M&A partners Farhana Sharmeen and Sharon Lau.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 23, 2022, 9:56 AM